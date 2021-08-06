Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Police arrest suspect in barricade situation for abduction, assault

13News Now
A Virginia Beach man is facing charges after barricading himself in a home near the Virginia Beach Convention Center on Friday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., police tweeted that people avoid the 900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard -- specifically the Colony Mobile Home Park -- while they worked to diffuse the barricade.

Investigators said it all began hours earlier, around 2:16 a.m., after 38-year-old Dennis Matthew White allegedly threatened to shoot two victims as well as any police who may be called to the scene.

When officers arrived the two adult victims left the house. Police said they had been assaulted by White, but are uninjured.

White refused to come out of the home and barricaded himself inside.

VBPD SWAT continued negotiations, and around 7:30 White exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

White is charged with two counts of abduction and two counts of assault. He is currently being held without bond at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

