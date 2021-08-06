10 Best Curved Monitors for a Better Desktop Experience

Ever wanted just one really nice monitor with a ton of real estate? If that sounds ideal to you, check out LG's 35WN65C-B 35-inch curved screen on sale for $399.99 at Costco. That's already a great discount at $100 off Costco's normal price. It's even better when you realize the monitor goes for much more at other retailers like Amazon. We haven't seen the monitor drop in price much and it looks like it won't do this again once today's deal runs out. Grab it while you can. While you won't have to pay a shipping fee, you may have to pay the standard Costco surcharge for non-members unless you have one. Even with that, though, the price is worth it.