Live Nation to Allow Touring Artists to Mandate Vaccinations, Negative Tests

By Daniel Kreps
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Following a Lollapalooza festival where attendees were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test, Live Nation announced Friday that they will allow touring artists to choose whether to implement similar mandates for their upcoming concerts.

In a companywide email to employees obtained by Rolling Stone , CEO Michael Rapino said that all Live Nation employees will be required to be vaccinated, a move previously enforced by large companies like Microsoft, Tyson, Disney and Google as the spread of the Delta variant continues (and an issue of concern among artists, crews and the venues themselves) .

“We are working to ensure we are reopening in the best way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large. Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law,” Rapino said.

“We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”

The concert giant added that they now have the tools in place to help artists implement the vaccination/negative test mandate if they choose to, as well as helping guide third-party venues in executing the request; Live Nation, which also owns around 100 venues nationwide, can also easily enforce the mandate at their own venues if the artists opt in.

Live Nation CFO Joe Berchtold previously said during an August 3rd earnings call, “I think what we’re seeing is a shift to increasing requirements for entry of either tested or fully vaccinated. We had that at Lollapalooza over the last weekend very successfully done. Over 90-percent of the people were fully vaccinated, which I think was a great signal in terms of people’s commitment and support of being vaccinated in order to go to these shows.”

Related
Public HealthRolling Stone

Limp Bizkit Cancel August US Tour Dates Due to Covid-19 Safety Concerns

Following their triumphant performance at Lollapalooza, Limp Bizkit have canceled the remainder of their August concerts due to safety concerns related to Covid-19. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”
Rock MusicRolling Stone

Sublime Document Wild Warped Tour Gig in New Graphic Novel

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Sublime’s self-titled LP, which wound up being their final release before the death of frontman Bradley Nowell. They’re celebrating by releasing the graphic novel, $5.00 at the Door, on August 14th. Written by Ryan Lady, the comic traces the group’s entire history from...
Career Development & AdviceRolling Stone

My Top 7 Best Practices for Cultivating Creativity

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Warning: Before reading these best practices on creativity, I must warn you that there are side effects from reading this article that include: Reaching a new creative elevation, developing a numbness for naysayers and feeling a constant flow of new ideas. (Please discontinue reading this article if you are afraid to tap into new creative levels.)
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: H3rizon, ‘Serious’

Sydney’s H3rizon have just taken the next step in their already-impressive career, sharing the instant pop classic that is “Serious” ahead of its official release this week. Having already released a handful of dancefloor-ready hits this year by way of “In the Name of Love” and “Arcade”, “Serious” feels like...
IndustryTravelPulse

Spirit CEO Wants Employees Vaccinated, But Won’t Mandate It

Amidst the backdrop of a national debate of mandating the COVID-19 vaccines, Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie said Friday he would like to see his employees and passengers all vaccinated – but won’t require it. Speaking on CNBC, Christie is urging his workers and those who fly Spirit to get...
Manchester, TNPosted by
Rolling Stone

Another One: Bonnaroo to Require Covid-19 Vaccine or Negative Test

Manchester, Tennessee’s Bonnaroo just released a statement announcing that it will require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of entering the grounds. This news comes a mere three hours after Summerfest’s announcement. The four-day music festival — which takes place just about an hour outside of Nashville, where reports of surges in Delta-variant cases are increasing — will commence on September 2nd. Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Tame Impala, and Rüfüs du Sol are still scheduled to headline the event. Other performers include Run the Jewels, My Morning Jacket,...
Chicago, ILKWQC

Lollapalooza to require vaccination card or negative test

CHICAGO (AP) - The hordes of people expected to descend on Chicago’s Grant Park for the Lollapalooza music festival this week will be required to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease within the last three days. The four-day festival starts Thursday and...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Rolling Stone

Summerfest to Require Vaccine or Negative Test — Your Move, Everyone Else

Milwaukee’s Summerfest 2021 joins the growing list of events requiring a Covid-19 vaccine or negative test for entry, according to a joint statement with the City of Milwaukee Health Department. The 53rd iteration of the event — which runs September 2nd-4th, 9th-11th, and 16th-18th, — will feature more than 1,000 performances including Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers, Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Guns N’ Roses, Dave Chapelle, Wilco, Dave Matthews Band, Diplo, Fitz and the Tantrums, Bleachers, Dave Chapelle, Black Pumas, Run the Jewels, Pixies, Rise Against, and Goo Goo Dolls. Attendees will be asked to show their vaccine...
TV & VideosThe Verge

Netflix will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations on productions in the US

Netflix will require the casts and some crew on its productions in the US to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a measure that comes as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country. Deadline first reported that the streaming giant recently notified its production teams that it would require casts...
Public Healthdjmag.com

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or negative test mandatory for French clubs

Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test is set to become mandatory for clubs in France. Following similar changes made in countries including England, where proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for entry into nightclubs from the end of September, France's senate has voted to introduce "health passes" for entry into venues such as cinemas and nightclubs with immediate effect.
Public HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

Why One Nashville Singer-Songwriter ‘100 Percent’ Supports Venue Vaccine Mandates

Nashville singer-songwriter Michaela Anne has been enduring an especially trying and emotional pandemic. While the performer was pregnant with her first child, her own mother suffered a debilitating stroke. At the same time, her career and that of her husband and bandmate was drying up. Now, just a few weeks before returning to the live stage with a performance at Bonnaroo, Michaela Anne is in disbelief as Covid-19 cases surge because of the highly transmissible Delta variant. In her own words, the vocalist and new mom talks about why it’s imperative that the live music community finds a way to...
Public Healthhotradiomaine.com

(News) Artists will Have Final Say on Covid Vaccine Rules for Concerts

Artists will have the power to make their concerts a vaccinated-only event. Live Nation will allow performers to have the final say about who they allow in their shows. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a memo, “We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows, including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to return to live events, and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated. That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them, and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”
Public Healthdancingastronaut.com

Live Nation issues ‘best practices’ document, allowing artists to dictate COVID-19 event protocol

In the wake of a somewhat turbulent return to live music as COVID-19 variants spread, entertainment giant, Live Nation has divulged that it will now allow artists to assert whether or not they will require negative COVID-19 tests or vaccinations at their shows in a recently issued “best practices” document. Already implementing the new strategy at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino shared his full-fledged belief in the enactment of the new policies. “Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” shared Rapino.

