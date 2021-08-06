Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 13:05:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Apache THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Flagstaff.