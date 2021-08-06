20th Century Studios is Still Developing Chronicle 2
20th Century Studios is Still Developing Chronicle 2. UPDATE: Variety’s Adam B. Vary is reporting that talk of Chronicle 2 is premature:. The found-footage genre was getting pretty stale by the time Chronicle hit theaters. But when the movie premiered in early 2012, it vastly exceeded expectations. It also earned top marks from critics and made Josh Trank the youngest director to open a film at number one at the box office. There were rumblings about a sequel for years that seemed to die out. But according to producer John Davis, there’s still hope for a Chronicle 2.www.superherohype.com
