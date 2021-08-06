Cancel
Taliban on Afghan provincial capital capture: 'We have to take it'

By ALEXANDER WARD, QUINT FORGEY
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine — and a deeply-saddened-by-the-Lionel-Messi-news FC Barcelona fan. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.

PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden must heed Russia's latest threat to US forces in Syria

Russia desperately wants U.S. military forces out of northeastern Syria. On Tuesday, responding to a tweet from a U.S. military spokesman, the Russian Embassy in Washington complained that the United States has "no legal mandate" to be in Syria. The embassy added that the U.S. spokesman's referencing of U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 is "just ridiculous."
MilitaryWTVR-TV

Afghan women trained for combat in secret by U.S. Army

Years ago, a small group of women in the Afghan National Army secretly received combat training from women in the U.S. Army. Even today, few people know about it. "Well, a lot of it's classified," said Maj. Christie Lamond. Maj. Lamond was part of “Cultural Support Teams,” a benign name...
MilitaryVoice of America

Pentagon: US Airstrikes in Afghanistan 'Having an Effect' on Taliban

U.S. airstrikes are helping to blunt Taliban advances across Afghanistan, although Pentagon officials warn American air power alone will not be enough to push back the insurgent offensive. For weeks, the United States has been launching "over-the-horizon" strikes from its Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and from its carrier...
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

Inside Ted Cruz's battle with Biden's State Department

With help from Bryan Bender and Paul McLeary. Welcome to National Security Daily, POLITICO’s newsletter on the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. I’m Alex Ward, your guide to what’s happening inside the Pentagon, the NSC and D.C.’s foreign policy machine. National Security Daily arrives in your inbox Monday through Friday by 4 p.m.; subscribe here.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's defence minister rejected on Monday calls for its soldiers to return to Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took Kunduz city where German troops were deployed for a decade. Germany had the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, losing more troops in...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US urges citizens to immediately leave Afghanistan as Taliban intensifies attack

As the Taliban continues to make rapid gains in Afghanistan, the United States on Saturday asked its citizens to immediately leave the war-torn country. The US embassy in Kabul said in a statement that its ability to assist Americans in Afghanistan is extremely limited given the security conditions and reduced staffing in the wake of increasing violence and threat reports.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

The Taliban's rapid advance across Afghanistan

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents control an estimated 65% of Afghan territory, after making rapid advances against local forces who are largely fending for themselves as foreign troops withdraw. Following are some of the major milestones in the Islamist militant movement's advance in recent months. Other deadly attacks occurred,...
Posted by
Reuters

Pakistan urges look into 'meltdown' of Afghan forces as Taliban advances

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan on Monday said the international community needed to look into the “meltdown” of Afghan security forces in the face of Taliban offensives across Afghanistan, instead of blaming Pakistan for the fast-deteriorating situation. Taliban fighters have swiftly gained territory across Afghanistan since May, including six provincial capitals in...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
WorldVoice of America

Battle Between Taliban, Afghan Government Now Seeing Return of Warlords

The beleaguered Afghan government is having to turn to veteran warlords to try to fend off the Taliban as international forces withdraw from the country. The warlords return to playing a major military role is a key part of President Ashraf Ghani’s national mobilization plan to halt the Taliban’s nationwide offensive but is raising fears that at best it will lead to Afghanistan splintering once again into dueling local fiefdoms, setting the stage for a prolonged and messy civil war, mirroring what unfolded in the 1990s after the Soviet withdrawal.

