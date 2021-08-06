Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Comedian’s ‘Alfredo Rivera’ Frontier Flight Attendant Spoof Video Goes Viral

By Todd Spangler
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

The extremely bad behavior of one Frontier Airlines passenger — who had to be restrained by being duct-taped to his seat — served as viral comedy gold for YouTube creator and comedian The Real Spark .

The Real Spark, whose name is James Bates according to his Instagram , recorded a mock news interview pretending to be “Alfredo Rivera,” purportedly the Frontier flight attendant who subdued the unruly passenger on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami this past weekend.

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times on YouTube alone so far since it was uploaded two days ago.

In The Real Spark’s video, which includes a news-announcer voiceover intro, Bates as “Rivera” says, “Now understand something. I’m a flight attendant. That means I attend the flights.” He continues, “Sometimes our job has us attending to crazy people. If you push us too far, you’re going to have to attend this ass-whooping.”

He describes the passenger: “This man smelled like a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, four shots of Everclear alcohol and regret — so I know something’s about to go down.” Then “Rivera” says he took out a roll of duct tape, at which point the belligerent passenger “got scared and started stuttering, ‘Hold up, wait a minute, something ain’t right.’ I said, “Yeah, we’re about to m-m-m-m-m-m-m-mummify your ass now, boy.’ So we wrapped him up better than any Christmas present you ever seen.” The 93-second video clip concludes with an outro cutting back to two news anchors laughing in disbelief.

Bates’ video has been widely shared on social media with glee, and some people seemingly thought it was a legit news report. (In a “Good Morning America” segment , Alfredo Rivera was identified as another passenger on the flight who witnessed the altercation.)

Right-wing pundit Piers Morgan tweeted The Real Spark video Friday, saying, “This is utterly fantastic. We need more people like Alfredo in the world.” After social media commenters mocked Morgan for thinking the interview was real, Morgan later claimed he did in fact know the “re-enactment” was a satire.

The passenger at the center of the incident, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry of Norwalk, Ohio, was allegedly intoxicated and groped the breasts of two women flight attendants. Berry has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault . His actions on the flight were recorded by another passenger, and that video itself went viral after being shared online by news outlets. The airline said it placed the (real) flight attendants involved on paid leave pending an investigation.

Some of the most popular videos on The Real Spark’s YouTube channel are also fake news reports. The description of the channel says, “Welcome to Spark Nation where you will be entertained by Comedy, Gameplay, Reactions, and more!”

Watch the viral clip of the “Alfredo Rivera” fake news interview:

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piers Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Frontier Airlines#Comedy#Marlboro#Everclear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
MoviesVariety

Original Movies Are Becoming Streaming’s Most Popular Content, Led by Disney+

Even if they could be making more money from original movies if they were released via traditional theatrical distribution, it should come as some consolation to Disney that its movies have become the biggest draw among original programs on leading streaming services. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Variety...
Drinksblavity.com

Watch Comedian Imagine All The Chaotic Things The Frontier Flight Attendant Who Duct-Taped A Passenger Probably Has To Say

YouTube personality James Bates is going viral after pretending to be a Frontier Airlines flight attendant who duct-taped a passenger during a flight last week. On July 26, a Frontier Airlines flight was leaving Philadelphia and heading to Miami when 22-year-old Maxwell Berry became belligerent. He groped the breasts of two female flight attendants and physically assaulted a third before being duct-taped to his seat, Local 10 reported.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Local comedian goes viral for news parody

If you’ve been online the past couple of days you’ve most likely seen this video. It has been watched more than two million times. Its creator, James Bates, says although he has his videos down to a formula, the attention he’s receiving is still overwhelming. He tells KATC he received calls from Jimmy Fallon’s team after this video went viral.
TV & Videoswashingtonnewsday.com

Is the Controversial Alfredo Rivera Flight Attendant Interview True?

Is the Controversial Alfredo Rivera Flight Attendant Interview True?. On social media, a video supposedly showing a flight attendant called Alfredo Rivera discussing tying a disruptive customer to their seat has received over a million views. The Complaint. On social media, amusing footage of a guy identified as flight attendant...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Variety

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Signs With A3 Artists

Bella Poarch, a huge TikTok star and singer, signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation under the alternative programming, digital media, licensing and branding division. Poarch broke out in August 2020 with her first viral post on TikTok, lip-synching to Millie B’s “M to the B,” which was the No. 1 viral video on the app’s 2020 year-end ranking. With more than 78 million TikTok followers, she is the most-followed Asian creator on the platform. Poarch made her music debut with her first single and music video “Build a Bitch,” released in May 2021 through Warner Records. The video currently has more...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Blake Weighs In On Greg’s Shocking Blowout, As Katie Clarifies TikTok Backlash

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the season finale of Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” which aired Monday, Aug. 9 on ABC. When “The Bachelorette” started this season, the drama was off-screen, surrounding the now-departed host Chris Harrison. But by the time Season 17 ended, the drama was back on primetime revolving around reality stars desperately looking for love. Leading lady Katie Thurston left with a ring on her finger and a fiancé in frequently-seen Bachelor Nation alum, Blake Moynes. But the finale didn’t wrap up without a dramatic journey that included a major twist and a huge...
Troy, ALwbrc.com

Troy Walmart dance video goes viral

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are loving a video posted the Troy Walmart Facebook page this week. The video shows what appears to be several employees dancing in the store. The caption reads “Welcome back Troy University!! Go Trojans!! #Backtocollege.”. As of Saturday afternoon, the video had more than 21,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy