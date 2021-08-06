Cancel
Grand Chenier, LA

17th Annual Cameron Fishing Festival Starts Today

By Buddy Russ
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 5 days ago
The Cameron Fishing Festival cranks up today and into tomorrow down in Grand Chenier. The fishing started at midnight this morning, and the gates open this evening at 5:00pm. Tonight will feature a silent and live auction, and entertainment by The Teardrops, Terry Beard, and Kaleb Trahan. Tomorrow the gates open at 11:00am with live entertainment from Beau Young starting at 1:30pm, Waters Edge Band at 4:30pm, and Steel Shot finishing the night off at 7:30pm.

Lake Charles, LA
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

