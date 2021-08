PHILADELPHIA – For some time now, the Mets haven’t looked like a first-place team, nor have they played like one. Still, for 90 days, they had sat atop the NL East. A win against the Diamondbacks on May 8 launched into their longest run in first place since 2007. But in a series opener on Friday in Philly, their slight edge faded meekly into the night, as the Mets relinquished their half-game lead to the division-rival Phillies with no pomp or fight.