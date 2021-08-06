Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago house music DJ and music producer Paul Johnson dies at 50 from COVID complications

By BRITT JULIOUS
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Legendary house music producer and DJ Paul Johnson died Aug. 4 of complications from COVID-19. He was 50. Johnson’s death was confirmed by his agents. A statement on his Facebook page read: “Our greatness passed away this morning at 9am, the house music legend we all know as PJ aka Paul Johnson.”

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evergreen Park, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#House Music#Covid#Dance Music#Covid#Dance Mania#Peacefrog#Moody#S S Records#Johnson Co#Little Company Of#Mary Hospital#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Musiccoolhunting.com

Paul Johnson: Music’s in Me

Paul Johnson, a pioneer and champion of house music, has passed away at 50 years old. He began DJing at just 13 in Chicago, eventually making infectious dance anthems that remain beloved all over the world. Best known for 1999’s “Get Get Down” (which landed in the top 10 in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and the UK), Johnson was an instinctive, self-taught DJ and producer. A wheelchair user since he was 16 (when a stray bullet left him paralyzed from the waist), Johnson later became an amputee due to ongoing pain from the injury, and again years after because of a car accident. In 2014, he said, “I never think about me when I’m spinning—just the people who are dancing… The crappy life I’ve had health-wise, that’s been nothing, man. That’s just been a shadow to what I’ve been doing, I don’t even see it, nobody sees it. It’s all about the music.” His track “Music’s in Me” samples Rare Pleasure’s “Let Me Down Easy” and Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” and creates a blissful mixture of joy, sleaze and triumph. His masterful, uplifting songs will forever have dance floors full, sweaty and smiley.
MusicNME

Skepta has “no unreleased music” and wants to produce from now on

Skepta has revealed that he has no more unreleased music and that he will instead produce other acts’ work from now on. The grime legend released his ‘All In’ EP on Friday (July 30) and with it announced that fans won’t be hearing anything else from him. He wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday (July 31) that it’s “all the music I have to give”, adding: “I have no unreleased music, feels good to clear the outbox”.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Musichawaiiarmyweekly.com

The music producer Raz Klinghoffer

He began creation ten years prior, at an extremely youthful age. He began his profession basically in rock making, yet consistently cherished electronic music and for the most part needed to be inventive in the studio. He experienced childhood in Tel Aviv. My underlying creation was for Israeli specialists. A portion of my customers were extremely well known there. In those days there was an incredible prologue to without a doubt finding out about creation, designing, and blending. To be a great maker, and particularly a blend engineer, you need long stretches of training and a ton of experimentation. If you want to know more about music producer Raz Klinghoffer so here you can visit to know everything about it.
Musicearmilk.com

London artist Marco Tamimi drops heartwarming track "Rose"

London-based musician Marco Tamimi drops delicate track “Rose,” with an important message reminding us to cherish the little things in life. Built on a soft soundscape of melodic keys and soothing percussions, the ballad is a blissful journey led by the deep but gentle vocal stylists of Tamimi. With a...
MusicEDMTunes

[WATCH] Madeon Surprises Fans At The Roxy Theater With Porter Robinson

On August 4th, Madeon returned to the stage at the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles. His set from the night is now available online! For every one that went, we can see that the vibes were immaculate. He played just under two hours but the tracklist is impeccable. As if fans weren’t excited enough, the French producer brought out longtime friend, Porter Robinson for some extra intimate fun.
MusicNME

Gorillaz bring out The Cure’s Robert Smith for London show, debut three new songs

At their free show at London’s O2 Arena last night (August 10), Gorillaz debuted three new collaborative tracks and brought out a slew of guest artists. The show was a free event for NHS workers and their families by way of a thank you for their efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic, coming ahead of a sold-out performance that was announced last year.
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Alex Cord’s net worth?

ALEX Cord is best known for playing the role of Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel in the 1980's military drama, Airwolf. The actor unfortunately passed away on August 9, 2021 at the age of 88. What is Alex Cord's net worth?. Cord's acting career ended in the early 2000's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy