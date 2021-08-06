Cancel
U.N. Afghanistan Envoy Issues Desperate Plea to Avert Catastrophe

By Colum Lynch, Robbie Gramer
Foreign Policy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top United Nations official warned Friday that Afghanistan risks “descending into a situation of catastrophe so serious that it would have few, if any, parallels this century” as U.S. forces complete their withdrawal. The pullout ends a 20-year-long military campaign that has left the country at the mercy of a resurgent Taliban force, which has launched a violent offensive against major cities that is reminiscent of the siege of Sarajevo at the height of the Yugoslav war.

