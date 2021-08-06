Vaccination clinic planned in Nottoway
The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Nottoway County Tuesday, Aug. 10. “Get vaccinated now to protect yourself and your community against the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant,” Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District, said. “We are in a race against time to increase vaccination coverage before new variants emerge.”www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com
