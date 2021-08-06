North Mankato man charged after alleged pursuit

MANKATO — A North Mankato man faces a felony charge for fleeing police after allegedly stealing a truck and leading officers on a chase in Mankato.

Tyler P. Wetzel, 22, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court after the incident July 29.

Police responded to a report of a man stealing a blue truck around 10:37 a.m. at the Kwik Trip on 1701 Monks Ave. After an officer saw Wetzel in the truck and activated emergency lights and siren, Wetzel sped away, reaching 80 mph in city limits during a pursuit, according to a criminal complaint.

The officers said they called off the pursuit for safety reasons and because they recognized Wetzel; he was later found and arrested.

The vehicle was also found with keys in the ignition.