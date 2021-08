An area cat rescue sees its resources depleted as the shelter is filled to the brim. Companion Cats is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization made up of volunteers. Its mission is to spay or neuter and find suitable homes for unowned cats, thus ending the suffering of abandoned and homeless cats living on the streets. After stepping up to provide medical expenses for two found cats found in awful shape and then arriving to find a cage of kittens abandoned at the Companion Cats facility, the non-profit is asking for the community to donate, adopt, and volunteer.