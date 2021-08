In my many years of covering the Atlanta Falcons, one of the oddest situations I can recall is the situation involving defensive tackle Deadrin Senat. The defensive tackle was a warmly welcomed selection in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the team, and since then has only made two recorded starts for a generally shaky Falcons defensive front. Everyone from Senat to the team to fans who have been rooting for him were hoping this would be his year with a new coaching staff.