Seminole State College cancels out more than $725K in student debt

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole State College of Florida announced Friday that it is covering more than $725,000 worth of student debt.

The school said it is using a portion of its Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III money to cover the debt balances for 1,074 enrolled students for tuition and fees related to the Business Office during spring, summer and fall 2020 terms as well as spring 2021.

“Eliminating student debt removes a financial burden for many students and offers greater confidence to enroll or reenroll and continue their educational journey at Seminole State,” said F. Joseph Mazur, vice president of business operations and CFO at Seminole State College, in a statement.

Mazur said the aid also allowed the college to continue to support and expand virtual and hybrid instructional options, student services, and academic support modalities.

“During the pandemic, many students were put under a lot more financial strain than normal, and this decision will certainly help alleviate some of that strain,” said Angelica Rolon Arroyo, SGA president at the Sanford/Lake Mary Campus, in a statement. “I am proud of Seminole State for proving once again that the students are their priority.”