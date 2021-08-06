Hozhoni On The Hill Is Putting A Fresh Spin On Glamping

Christie Brinkley may be well known for her modeling career, but the 67-year-old model has plenty of other tricks up her sleeve. Yes, that includes a résumé filled with impressive acting and entrepreneurial roles — but what you may not know is that Brinkley has serious skills in another surprising arena as well: interior design. While she may not be an actual designer, per se, one look at her impeccable Hamptons home will tell you that she truly has an eye for style and detail. And nowhere is that more evident than in Brinkley’s beautiful kitchen.