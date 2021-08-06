Hozhoni On The Hill Is Putting A Fresh Spin On Glamping
Sleeping under the stars has never been easier—or more luxurious—than at Hozhoni on the Hill, a new destination wedding venue and glamping retreat located in Cottonwood Shore, Texas. With intimate, yet lavishly unique lodging options, guests can choose between three room arrangements: The Stardome Suite, The Eagle’s Nest Retreat, and The Twins—all of which sit atop a 30-foot structure made of three stacked shipping containers coined the “Glamponium.”www.austinmonthly.com
Comments / 0