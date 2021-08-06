The 3,500-Acre Lodge At Blue Sky Is A Family Favorite In Utah

Family vacations create memories that last well past childhood; these are the stories you’ll share and remember for decades to come. You don’t have to hop on a plane for a great vacation – some of the most beautiful spots in the world are right here in Utah.

There’s a resort in the little town of Wanship that’s been rated as one of the best family resorts in the country. Check out The Lodge at Blue Sky:

For your next family vacation, head to the beautiful mountain town of Wanship to stay at The Lodge at Blue Sky. You'll find Wanship just 16 miles from Park City.

Accommodations at the lodge are luxurious, and offer stunning views of the outdoors.

Once you've checked into your suite, you'll want to check out all the activities and amenities at the resort. Take a hike in the foothills on one of several trails.

The resort provides trail maps, walking sticks, backpacks, binoculars, and bird books so you and your family can really explore the natural world around you.

Try your hand at fishing in one of the streams and lakes on the property. You'll have the opportunity to learn about fly-fishing from a guide, too.

Family yoga is just one of the many wellness experiences at the lodge.

Let your kids have some adventures on their own during your stay when they join a session with the Little Vaquero's Club.

Teens in the family can enjoy some independence, too!

Cool off in the pool, which is open from sunrise to sunset...

...and when the sun goes down, gather round the fire pit for some s'mores.

Does this lodge look like a place your family would enjoy? You can learn more about the various accommodations and activities offered there on The Lodge at Blue Sky’s website. Take a peek at its Facebook page to see more gorgeous photos of the lodge and its surroundings.

Address: The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, 27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT 84017, USA