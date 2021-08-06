Cancel
About 1 in 5 Oregonians diagnosed with COVID-19 in July was fully vaccinated

By Aimee Green
Nearly one in five Oregonians infected with COVID-19 in July was fully vaccinated against the disease. The news represents a huge leap in the share of total infections involving fully vaccinated people -- from 2% in April to 19% in July -- and underscores emerging information that the highly contagious delta variant is more likely to infect vaccinated people than earlier versions of the virus.

