About 1 in 5 Oregonians diagnosed with COVID-19 in July was fully vaccinated
Nearly one in five Oregonians infected with COVID-19 in July was fully vaccinated against the disease. The news represents a huge leap in the share of total infections involving fully vaccinated people -- from 2% in April to 19% in July -- and underscores emerging information that the highly contagious delta variant is more likely to infect vaccinated people than earlier versions of the virus.www.oregonlive.com
