Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 2 cents, November soybeans are down 8 cents and September KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are starting a little higher, in line with Europe’s markets. Concerns about rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant are running high and Wednesday’s report of 330,000 new U.S. private sector jobs from ADP was disappointing ahead of Friday’s unemployment report. Along with weekly export sales, weekly U.S. jobless claims and trade deficit data for June are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT.