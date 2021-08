Hall of Fame festivities provided several celebratory pauses this weekend, but the business of preparing for the upcoming NFL season goes on just the same. The Cowboys could find themselves a man down for a period of time, as a piece of the high-flying offense has been grounded with a neck injury. And while reports of Dak Prescott throwing again are encouraging, one writer who covers the team isn’t convinced fans know the whole story about his shoulder strain. Prescott himself, meanwhile, doesn’t seem in poor health, even moonlighting during practice by lining up as a defensive back just to keep his receivers on their toes.