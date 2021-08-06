Cancel
Lady Gaga's Platform Boots Have Earned Her the Record For World's Strongest Ankles

By Victoria Messina
Hello, Guinness World Records? I have a suggestion to make for your next book: Lady Gaga for the title of World's Strongest Ankles. The singer, actress, and fashion icon has used this summer as her unofficial campaign for the position, wearing a smattering of precariously tall platform boots that prove her ankles might secretly be made of steel. To be fair, Mother Monster has had sky-high shoes in her rotation for years — those meat-covered heels from the MTV VMAs still live rent-free in my brain nearly 11 years later — but it seems in recent weeks she's resurrected her devotion to the cause. And it's quite hard to ignore.

