Canadian soccer player becomes first out transgender athlete to win Olympic gold medal

 4 days ago
© Getty Images

Canadian soccer player Quinn is the first openly transgender or nonbinary athlete to win an Olympic medal after the Canadian women's soccer team had their historic win against Sweden Friday.

The 3-2 victory marks the first time the Canadian women's soccer team has ever achieved gold and the first women’s Olympic soccer final decided on penalty kicks.

“I’m so proud of my team," Quinn told Canadian news outlet CBC. "They’re my best friends. I’m so glad we’re bringing back a better medal than bronze.”

Quinn, 25, is one of three transgender and/or nonbinary athletes participating in the Olympics, along with New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard and the American skateboarder Alana Smith, according to NBC News.

Quinn came out as transgender and nonbinary in September.

"Coming out is HARD (and kinda bs)," they wrote in an Instagram post. "I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly."

Quinn also played in the 2012 Olympic Games in London and was part of the bronze-winning team in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

There are more Olympic athletes who are openly part of the LGBTQ community this year than ever before, at least 182, according to Outsports. That number is more than triple that of the 2016 Games.

"Athletics is the most exciting part of my life and it brings me the most joy," Quinn told CBC on Monday. "If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that's my legacy and that's what I'm here for."

