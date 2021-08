BEREA, Ohio — The Browns will take part in their 12th practice of training camp on Wednesday at the team facility. But they have a little problem on their hands. The Browns have had several key defensive players sidelined in the past week or so with nagging injuries. The most recent addition was Myles Garrett, who missed Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring issue and is day-to-day. Denzel Ward, Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Grant Delpit were among the other players who are banged up.