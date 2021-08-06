Missouri man, dressed in colonial attire, charged in Jan. 6 riot

A Nevada, Missouri, man was charged this week for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors have charged Isaac Yoder with one count each: knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

According to court documents filed on July 29, federal investigators received a tip in February that someone who worked at Yoder Locksmith in Nevada — about 90 miles south of Kansas City — was part of the Jan. 6 riot.

The tipster’s note said he wasn’t sure of the person’s name, but that “the day of the event he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington.”

Using the locksmith’s business website, investigators found a photo of Isaac Yoder wearing colonial period clothing. They compared that photo to the photo of Yoder’s drivers license, as well as photos on social media, and tentatively believed they were the same person seen entering the Capitol.

Further, investigators connected a cell phone belonging to Yoder’s business to the area around the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Yoder agreed to meet with FBI investigators on March 16, in Joplin, Missouri. He brought the cell phone he used on Jan. 6, as well as the colonial attire he wore during the riot.

During the interview, Yoder admitted he entered and exited the Capitol through a “west facing door.”

Federal investigators cited an interview Yoder gave to Newsweek.com , in which Yoder also admitted to being in the Capitol, adding that his attire was a nod to America’s founding.

Yoder was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 4, in Springfield, Missouri.

