Pediatrics services moving to Healthy Kids Clinic

CMC — children with medical complexity. The growing population of children with medical complexity (CMC), especially those with neurologic impairment (NI), is increasingly the focus of researchers, clinician leaders, and policy makers.1 In this issue of Pediatrics, Mpody et al2 add to this emerging literature base by clearly demonstrating that NI, a common health condition among CMC, is strongly associated with postoperative pneumonia. Using data from the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP), the authors confirm what most pediatricians learn during training: compared with children without underlying neurologic comorbidities, children with NI are at significantly higher risk for developing pneumonia and experiencing prolonged hospitalizations after a surgical procedure.3.