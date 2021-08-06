Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Pediatrics services moving to Healthy Kids Clinic

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

Pediatrics at the Family Health Clinic on W. Clements will be moving to the Healthy Kids Clinic, 3001 JBS Pkwy Ste. 100, beginning on Monday, according to a Medical Center Health System news release. The Healthy Kids Clinic will now offer sliding pay scales to patients and families that qualify,...

www.oaoa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatrics#Medicaid#Family Health#The Family Health Clinic#The Healthy Kids Clinic#Jbs Pkwy Ste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Brookhaven, MSWJTV.com

Brookhaven clinic to offer free medical services for uninsured

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A new, free medical clinic will open soon in Brookhaven to assist those who are uninsured. According to the Daily Leader, the clinic operated by St. Andrew’s Mission Inc. plans to open Monday, August 2. Leaders said the ministry will offer quality healthcare to those who...
Henry County, ALDothan Eagle

Hematology and Oncology Clinic moving to Cancer Center

The Hematology and Oncology Clinic located at Southeast Health will begin seeing patients in a new location Monday. The clinic will now be located on the first floor main lobby at Southeast Health Medical Center across from Starbucks. With its move from the second floor of the Doctors Building, the Hematology and Oncology Clinic will now be part of the Southeast Health Cancer Center.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

Pfizer vaccines available for kids at Ascension Pediatrics

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 vaccines are available for kids at area pediatric centers. Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Pediatrics in Panama City and Gulf Breeze are offering the Pfizer vaccine to kids at the centers. At this time, Pfizer is the only vaccine that is currently approved by the FDA for emergency use in children 12 years of age and older.
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Covenant Medical Group cardiologists move to new clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release form Covenant Health:. To make visits easier on patients, starting Monday, August 2, Covenant Medical Group cardiologists Dr. Mohammad Otahbachi and Dr. Jason Strefling will move their clinic out of Covenant Medical Center to a free-standing clinic close by.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

New Clinical Services Available to Adults at U of A Speech and Hearing Clinic

The U of A Speech and Hearing Clinic will offer new therapy services for adults starting Aug. 23, including specialized programs for swallowing difficulties, vocal rehabilitation and accent modification. Student clinicians will be assisted and supervised by speech-language pathologists who are licensed and certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Swallowing...
Healthaappublications.org

Moving Pediatric Complex Care Forward: Big Data and National Research Collaborations

CMC — children with medical complexity. The growing population of children with medical complexity (CMC), especially those with neurologic impairment (NI), is increasingly the focus of researchers, clinician leaders, and policy makers.1 In this issue of Pediatrics, Mpody et al2 add to this emerging literature base by clearly demonstrating that NI, a common health condition among CMC, is strongly associated with postoperative pneumonia. Using data from the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (NSQIP), the authors confirm what most pediatricians learn during training: compared with children without underlying neurologic comorbidities, children with NI are at significantly higher risk for developing pneumonia and experiencing prolonged hospitalizations after a surgical procedure.3.
Carthage, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Memorial Medical Clinic dermatology services moving to new location

CARTHAGE – Memorial Medical Clinic’s dermatology services, along with Krista Carle, DNP, APRN-FNP, are moving to the newly remodeled building at 630 Locust, previously known as Women & Family Medical Group. Krista and her team began seeing patients in the new location starting Monday, August 2nd. At Memorial Medical Clinic...
Moore County, NCthesevenlakesinsider.com

Keeping Kids Healthy

School nurses straddle the line between educator and health care worker, two of the groups affected most by the coronavirus pandemic. Their responsibilities were amplified with the charge of keeping kids safe and in classes, while dealing with the precautions and restrictions of COVID-19. Emily Bostic, Misty Spivey, and Kerry...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Greater Meridian Health Clinic bringing services to the community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian organization is continuing to celebrate National Health Center Week. Greater Meridian Health Clinic hosted a Farmer’s Day event at Singing Brakeman Park Tuesday. On Wednesday, the clinic will host an event called “Caring for the Community” at Feed by Faith. The event will have giveaways, a clothing drive, and vaccinations. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Health ServicesSedalia Democrat

Dr. Emery Joins Bothwell Family Medicine Associates

Dr. Alyssa Emery has joined Bothwell Family Medicine Associates as a new physician. As a family physician, Emery provides care for people of all ages, including preventative services and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Neenah, WI101 WIXX

ThedaCare Offering Vaccine at More Primary and Pediatric Clinics

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — ThedaCare is opening additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics to help curb the surge of recent cases. “Our most powerful defense against COVID-19 is the vaccine,” said Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer. “By offering the vaccine at more locations, such as primary care clinics and pediatric clinics, it ensures our patients and community members have convenient options and easy access to the protection against COVID-19.”
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Winter respiratory viruses push Blank Children's Hospital to capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Children's Hospital has been at or near capacity for at least six weeks, and the hospital announced it will delay elective procedures until more space becomes available. The influx of patients comes not from COVID-19 but winter respiratory viruses making an unseasonable appearance in the...
KidsHuffingtonPost

More Kids Are Getting Sick With COVID-19, Top Pediatrics Group Finds

Nearly 72,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a “substantial” increase that troubles public health advocates amid the growing wave of infections linked to the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus. The American Academy of Pediatrics released the figures on Tuesday, noting they were a nearly 85% increase...
Coral Gables, FLmiami.edu

Healthy ’Canes Employee Clinics to reopen August 9

The Healthy ’Canes Employee Clinic—a University of Miami Well ’Canes benefit—offers full- and part-time benefits-eligible faculty and staff members convenient access to UHealth medical services for acute illnesses and immunizations on the Coral Gables and Medical campuses. Starting Monday, Aug. 9, both locations will be available from Monday through Friday by appointment only, excluding University holidays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy