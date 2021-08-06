Cancel
NHL

Steve Yzerman fights Mike Lalor of St. Louis Blues [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
It’s a slow news day so we figured we would throw things back to the good old days. Here is a flashback video to when Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman fought Mike Lalor of the St. Louis Blues. Stevie Y was not afraid to scrap if he felt the...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

