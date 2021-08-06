Cancel
Saint Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores To Rename Street In Honor Of ‘Full House’ Actor Dave Coulier

CBS Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Cut… It… Out! Uncle Joey is getting his own street in St. Clair Shores!

Mary-Kate/Ashley Olsen; Dave Coulier; Jodie Sweetin; Bob Saget; John Stamos; Candace Cameron (Disney ABC Television Group/Getty Images)

The “Full House” actor Dave Coulier is being honored by his hometown of St. Clair Shores.

This Sunday, Aug. 8, the city will honor their local celebrity with the honorary naming of “Dave Coulier Way.”

The new sign will be on Lange Street, just west of Jefferson.

Because it is an honorary naming, this does not change the street’s official name or the official addresses of residents.

Oakland County, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

MDOT: Dream Cruise Traffic Restrictions In Oakland County On Aug. 21

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released an update on traffic restrictions that will occur on M-1 (Woodward Avenue) during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 21. COUNTY:. Oakland. COMMUNITIES:. Berkley. Birmingham. Bloomfield Hills. Bloomfield Township. Ferndale. Huntington Woods. Pleasant Ridge. Pontiac. Royal Oak. ROADWAY:. The Oakland County...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

10 Beaches In Michigan Closed Due To High Bacteria Levels

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has closed 10 beaches across Michigan due to high bacteria levels. Because of this, Michiganders are urged to check the EGLE Michigan Beach Guard website. On this website, the list of current beach closures is listed and individuals...
Armada, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For White Lake, Armada Townships, The Village Of Armada

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for White Lake, Armada Townships, and the Village of Armada due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms. “These communities were hit hard by the late July storms and tornados, and our recovery efforts will continue to get people the help they need, where they need it, as soon as possible,” said Whitmer in a news release. “A state declaration ensures state assistance gets to areas affected by the severe weather as soon as possible, and we will keep monitoring the situation to help communities recover and rebuild.”

