St. Clair Shores To Rename Street In Honor Of ‘Full House’ Actor Dave Coulier

(CBS DETROIT) – Cut… It… Out! Uncle Joey is getting his own street in St. Clair Shores!

Mary-Kate/Ashley Olsen; Dave Coulier; Jodie Sweetin; Bob Saget; John Stamos; Candace Cameron (Disney ABC Television Group/Getty Images)

The “Full House” actor Dave Coulier is being honored by his hometown of St. Clair Shores.

Child Tax Credit: When Will The Next Payment Arrive?

This Sunday, Aug. 8, the city will honor their local celebrity with the honorary naming of “Dave Coulier Way.”

The new sign will be on Lange Street, just west of Jefferson.

Because it is an honorary naming, this does not change the street’s official name or the official addresses of residents.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.