Grab the Momentum in These 5 Solid Growth Stocks

The tech industry is expected to witness rapid growth over the long term, fueled by the ongoing digital transformation. And because semiconductors are the backbone of a plethora of tech products, we think multi-billion-dollar investments in this space should drive the performances of semiconductor companies Lam Research (LRCX), KLA (KLAC), and STMicroelectronics (STM) in the coming months. Let’s discuss.Since last year, the tech industry has been in the limelight, given accelerated demand for advanced tech productions and solutions amid remote working trends and rapid digital transformation. In this environment, companies are investing significantly in developing breakthrough technologies to stay ahead of the competition.