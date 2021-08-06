Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle; Livingston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Livingston, east central La Salle and southern Grundy Counties through 400 PM CDT At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Cornell, or 8 miles east of Streator, moving east northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Streator, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Diamond, Gardner, Mazon, Braceville, South Wilmington, Godley, Ransom, Carbon Hill, Verona, Reddick, East Brooklyn and Kinsman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH