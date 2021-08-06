Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grundy County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grundy; La Salle; Livingston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Livingston, east central La Salle and southern Grundy Counties through 400 PM CDT At 254 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Cornell, or 8 miles east of Streator, moving east northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Streator, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Diamond, Gardner, Mazon, Braceville, South Wilmington, Godley, Ransom, Carbon Hill, Verona, Reddick, East Brooklyn and Kinsman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Braidwood, IL
City
South Wilmington, IL
City
Livingston, IL
City
Streator, IL
County
Livingston County, IL
City
Verona, IL
City
Reddick, IL
City
Godley, IL
City
Brooklyn, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Coal City, IL
City
Braceville, IL
City
Kinsman, IL
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Mazon, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
City
Carbon Hill, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Diamonds#Cornell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arrest warrants signed for Democrats who fled Texas

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) has signed arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block the passage of a GOP-backed elections overhaul bill. A spokesperson for Phelan confirmed to The Hill that warrants were signed for 52 absent Democrats, but didn’t provide any additional details. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy