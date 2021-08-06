Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laclede County, MO

Sentenced to demolition

By STEVE SMITH • SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork was winding down Friday on the removal of the old jail building from the Laclede County Government Center grounds. County officials say they have retained some of the historic artifacts from the building and will make plans to have them on display. Laclede county Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said Friday the main job now is to remove and haul off the debris. The contractor plans to return Monday to complete the landscaping and reseed the lot. The county will need to remove the old foundation blocks next week. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
City
Laclede, MO
Laclede County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Lcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September

The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arrest warrants signed for Democrats who fled Texas

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) has signed arrest warrants for Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block the passage of a GOP-backed elections overhaul bill. A spokesperson for Phelan confirmed to The Hill that warrants were signed for 52 absent Democrats, but didn’t provide any additional details. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy