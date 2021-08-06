Sentenced to demolition

Work was winding down Friday on the removal of the old jail building from the Laclede County Government Center grounds. County officials say they have retained some of the historic artifacts from the building and will make plans to have them on display. Laclede county Presiding Commissioner Randy Angst said Friday the main job now is to remove and haul off the debris. The contractor plans to return Monday to complete the landscaping and reseed the lot. The county will need to remove the old foundation blocks next week. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.