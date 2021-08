Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is watching as the delta variant ravages his state, causing an explosion in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Courts are rebuking his appallingly reckless covid decisions. School districts are rebelling against his efforts to prevent them from taking steps to minimize transmission of the virus. The president of the United States has singled him out as a particularly vivid example of state government irresponsibility and failure. His approval rating is falling.