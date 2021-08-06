Cancel
Knockout Home Fitness Release Date Announced

By Chris Shive on August 6, 2021
Cover picture for the articleXSEED Games announced that they will be released Knockout Home Fitness, their first fitness game, for Nintendo Switch. Knockout Home Fitness is designed to deliver short but intense full body workouts with strikes based on boxing and other martial arts such as Muay Thai, karate and kung fu. Knockout Home Fitness focuses on full body workouts with 60 intense courses, daily workouts can can be completed in about 15 minutes and reports to track progress. There are four different trainers to work with who each have their own personality, ranging from strict to nice who help deliver new workout routines every day. Knockout Home Fitness will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch in North America on September 28 and Europe on October 8.

