Knockout Home Fitness Release Date Announced

Behind the frame, a game whose art style is heavily inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s legendary Studio Ghibli now has a release date and is open for pre-registration as well!. Behind the Frame was recently announced at the “Day of the Devs” in June 2021. It was received very well and garnered extreme praise for its pleasing, handcrafted visuals. The game’s art director, Weichen Lin, recently acknowledged this and said, “We are genuinely excited and grateful about all the attention and lovely comments we’ve received about Behind the Frame. We believe that games are a great channel for people to enjoy stories and a great medium to experience characters’ emotions more immersively, so we worked hard to make this game the best experience for anyone, anytime and anywhere.”