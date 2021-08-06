Hulu Previews Dopesick, The Great Season 2, Only Murders, and Nine Perfect Strangers
Today, at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, Hulu presented the company’s lineup of upcoming original programming, including the highly-anticipated new drama series Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rosario Dawson; and the second season of acclaimed, Emmy-nominated comedy series The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.www.vitalthrills.com
