Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Hulu Previews Dopesick, The Great Season 2, Only Murders, and Nine Perfect Strangers

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, Hulu presented the company’s lineup of upcoming original programming, including the highly-anticipated new drama series Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rosario Dawson; and the second season of acclaimed, Emmy-nominated comedy series The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Murder#Tv Series#Only Murders#Summer Press Tour#Captive Audience#Hulu Original#Abc Entertainment#Svod#Golden Globe#Sag Award#Wga Award#Abc Signature#Sky Crime#Pulse Films#Americans
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Hulu at TCA: ‘The Great’ Season 2, ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Animaniacs’ & More Set Premiere Dates

Hulu is gearing up for fall as the streamer unveiled its 2021 slate of original premieres during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour (TCA). Along with setting debuts for highly-anticipated newbies like Dopesick and Baker’s Dozen, the streamer also set return dates for favorites like The Great and Animaniacs. Below, we’re rounding up all of the fall premieres to look out for on Hulu.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Watch Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson in Dopesick trailer

Created by The Handmaid’s Tale’s Danny Strong, and based on Beth Macy’s New York Times best-selling book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, Hulu have pulled out all the stops for their star-studded Opioid addiction drama Dopesick. Starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, John Hoogenakker, Rosario Dawson, and directed by Rain Man‘s Barry Levinson, Dopesick looks at how one major pharmaceutical company caused the worst drug epidemic in American history; check out the trailer below…
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Hulu Releases “Dopesick” Mini-Series Trailer

Hulu has released the trailer for the Barry Levinson-directed mini-series “Dopesick” based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America”. The book chronicles the opioid epidemic in the United States over the course of several decades and through various viewpoints – from the...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Dopesick Trailer Teases Origin of America's Harrowing OxyContin Crisis — Plus, Get Hulu Premiere Date

The official trailer for Hulu’s new star-studded limited series Dopesick has dropped and promises to tug at your heartstrings. The eight-episode drama premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 and features executive producer and star Michael Keaton as one of the central figures in its chilling and new two-minute promo. Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a doctor in a small Virginia mining town who unwittingly prescribes OxyContin to his trusting patients without realizing the addictive and destructive effect the drug would ultimately have on his community, and the country as a whole. “My patients trusted me,” Finnix can be heard saying regretfully. “I can’t believe how many...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Nicole Kidman went method for Nine Perfect Strangers role

We can't wait for Nicole Kidman's latest TV adaptation Nine Perfect Strangers, which will arrive on Amazon Prime this August. The Hollywood star plays enigmatic Russian wellness guru Masha in the mystery drama, who runs a seemingly idyllic retreat called Tranquillium for healing and transformation. Nicole has revealed that she stayed in character for five months during filming, and joked about the process.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Did ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Star Melissa McCarthy Get a Matching Tattoo with Meghan Markle? Plus: Nicole Kidman’s Gorgeous Bed Hair

Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall all star in Hulu’s new series “Nine Perfect Strangers.”. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with the three women about the show, which was shot in Nicole’s homeland of Australia. Melissa opened up about falling in love with Australia while shooting “Nine Perfect Strangers,” noting,...
TV & VideosComplex

Watch Selena Gomez in the Trailer for Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Hulu has released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The limited series follows Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez), who are brought together by their love of true crime podcasts and the desire to investigate the death of a man named Tim inside their New York City apartment building where every resident is a suspect. The trio decides to start their own podcast, detailing their findings, even though they have no idea what they’re doing on both fronts.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Only Murders in the Building Trailer Introduces Hulu’s Delightful Mystery Series

There have been some great, intense crime series on TV recently. But what we haven’t had is a strong comedic mystery. Enter Only Murders in the Building, from Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). The series follows three strangers who are true-crime obsessives (Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short), who end up getting embroiled in a murder mystery themselves.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

From Vivo to Nine Perfect Strangers: what’s streaming in Australia in August

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the songs for this engrossing animated family musical, which is fun and funny but doesn’t turn a blind eye to meaty subjects. The titular character is a kinkajou: a tropical rainforest mammal who lives in Havana and busks with his beloved bestie and fellow muso Andrés (voice of Juan de Marcos González), an elderly man who decides to fly to Florida to give an old lover a very special song he wrote for her a long time ago.
Paste Magazine

Hulu's Dopesick Trailer Unveils the Lies that Kick-Started the Opioid Epidemic

From its first trailer, Dopesick looks like the kind of show that is going to be both excellent and incredibly depressing. The eight-episode scripted series, based on the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy, takes an intimate look at the start of the opioid epidemic. From the creation of oxycontin by the Sackler family and the lies peddled by Purdue pharma, to the rural doctors and communities targeted and decimated by its swift and ravaging effects, Dopesick’s story is already poised to be one of the year’s most essential.
Oakland, ILnowdecatur.com

Everything coming to Hulu in August (Homeroom, Nine Perfect Stangers)

Hulu brings three new series to their service in August plus a load of movies. In “Homeroom,” Oakland High School’s class of 2020 confronts an unprecedented year. Anxiety over test scores and college applications gives way to uncertainty springing from a rapidly developing pandemic. Efforts to eliminate the school district’s police force unfold against the backdrop of growing nationwide demands for systemic change.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

11 TV Shows To Watch In August: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘What If?’ & More

Following a rather slow month for television aside from standouts such as Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” it would seem like we’re back in the swing of things with plenty of series debuts and follow-ups returning this month and a lot of big names accompanying them. Nicole Kidman will once again gear up for a splashy television role, this time positioned more as the antagonist figure while Joseph Gordon-Levitt tries to do it all in his series “Mr. Corman.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Hulu Mulls Future of ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Pen15’ as It Ramps Up New Slate of High-Profile Original Series

Hulu and the producers behind “The Handmaid’s Tale” are starting to hold discussions about the future of the show, as it prepares to return to production for Season 5. Over the next few months, a decision will be made on whether this will be the show’s final season, as attention turns to sequel series “The Testaments” and how “Handmaid’s” feeds into it. As it heads into its fifth season, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — currently Emmy-nominated for best drama, an award it won in 2017 — continues to grow in viewership for Hulu. In a world where streamers rarely share data, Hulu...

Comments / 0

Community Policy