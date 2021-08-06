Hulu Previews Dopesick, The Great Season 2, Only Murders, and Nine Perfect Strangers

From its first trailer, Dopesick looks like the kind of show that is going to be both excellent and incredibly depressing. The eight-episode scripted series, based on the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy, takes an intimate look at the start of the opioid epidemic. From the creation of oxycontin by the Sackler family and the lies peddled by Purdue pharma, to the rural doctors and communities targeted and decimated by its swift and ravaging effects, Dopesick’s story is already poised to be one of the year’s most essential.