Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Best Times Lawyers Should Call Or Email Other Lawyers

By Jordan Rothman
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legal profession is a lot like other industries in that most law firms abide by a standard workday, observe standard holidays, and otherwise have a traditional corporate culture. This means that attorneys and staff are usually at their desks during certain times of day and may be out of the office during some periods more than others. Of course, lawyers are usually far more responsive to emails and phone calls they receive when they are most likely to be at the grind handling legal matters, but counterparts often email or call outside these time periods. This can lead to some inefficient outcomes as some lawyers may miss emails and phone calls that they receive at inopportune times. Because I run my own practice, I am responsive pretty much each day and every time of day, but lawyers should keep a few things in mind when emailing and calling most other lawyers to have the best chance at receiving a prompt response.

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Office Space#Around Holidays Lawyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

OPINION: The best lawyers use paper files

In Billy Ocean’s top hit of 1985 “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” he probably didn’t realise his words would be so prophetic. While some in the property industry coped well with the pressures of the past few months, many did not and the scuffles between agents and lawyers made the events at Wembley during the Euro 2020 final look like the Vicarage Road family stand at Watford.
Relationship AdviceConcord Monitor

Law in the Marketplace: Should lawyers work remotely?

Eric Grossman, the chief legal officer of Morgan Stanley, the billion-dollar global investment bank, recently sent a letter to all law firms working for his company, advising them that Morgan Stanley would no longer use the services of any of these firms if any of their lawyers worked remotely. His reasoning was, apparently, that these firms could not do effective mentoring of their younger lawyers or maintain adequate inter-lawyer collegiality.
theridgewoodblog.net

Experienced lawyers

Hiring a lawyer might sound like a piece of the pie, but contrary to popular belief, it requires a lot of research and interviewing. This is all the more important and strenuous if you’re looking for a family lawyer where more than one family member needs to agree on one candidate (usually). Here are some useful tips on how to look for and hire a family lawyer.
Lawsabethaherald.com

‘Call-A-Lawyer’ provides free legal advice

Kansans needing basic legal answers, advice and information are encouraged to call the Kansas Bar Association’s (KBA) monthly “Call-A-Lawyer” free public service program from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 1-800-928-3111. Volunteer lawyers from the KBA can provide information on many legal issues including probate, family law (such...
Public Healthlegalnews.com

'Employee Policies and Vaccinations' examined

The American Bar Association will present a webinar on "Returning to HQ: Employee Policies and Vaccinations After the Pandemic" on Tuesday, August 24, beginning at 1 p.m. The pandemic made the legal profession reimagine how to get the work done. Now law firms are determining what the new normal will be.
Lawdomesticshelters.org

How to Find an Expert Witnesses for Court: Part 2

If you read Part I of how and when to use expert witnesses in your court case, you may now be wondering where to find such a person. Firstly, know that, unless you’re representing yourself, it’s up to a survivor’s lawyer whether to engage an expert witness in a court case. Unfortunately, some attorneys are not aware of how much their client’s case can be strengthened by testimony about coercive control and domestic abuse. Sometimes lawyers resist raising the issue of domestic abuse in cases related to divorce, custody or other matters for good reasons; sometimes they are simply not familiar with the issues. Fortunately, several websites offer extensive materials related to legal issues in domestic violence, including most notably the Battered Women’s Justice Project. You and your attorneys may want to review these resources, to get an idea of ways to frame your case.
PoliticsLaw.com

Judicial Ethics Opinion 21-65

The Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics responds to written inquiries from New York state’s approximately 3,600 judges and justices, as well as hundreds of judicial hearing officers, support magistrates, court attorney-referees, and judicial candidates (both judges and non-judges seeking election to judicial office). The committee interprets the Rules Governing Judicial Conduct (22 NYCRR Part 100) and, to the extent applicable, the Code of Judicial Conduct. The committee consists of 27 current and retired judges, and is co-chaired by the Honorable Margaret Walsh, a justice of the supreme court, and the Honorable Lillian Wan, a court of claims judge and acting supreme court justice.
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Federal Prosecutors Call on Justice Dept. to Close Pay Gap With Other Lawyers

An employee association representing federal prosecutors has called on the Justice Department to review its compensation policies and use of unpaid appointments, which the group says contributes to difficulty recruiting women and people of color. Last month, the National Association of Assistant United States Attorneys, which represents more than 6,000...
Public HealthWKRG

Rise in COVID cases has lawyers calling for return to virtual court hearings

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Criminal defense lawyers in Florida are calling for a return to virtual hearings amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. In a press release, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (FACDL) urged all courts in the state to return to virtual court for non-essential hearings, saying the use of Zoom could be both more efficient and safer.
Relationship Advicewisup.net

Should I Hire a Divorce Lawyer?

Whether you’re on board with the idea of getting divorced from your spouse or not, you should always consider hiring a divorce lawyer. Having the best divorce lawyer in your area by your side will make all the difference in the world when it comes to your divorce proceedings. Today,...
Charlotte, NCarcamax.com

Lawyer VS. Insurance

This is the best lawyer story of the year, decade, and probably the century. A Charlotte, NC, lawyer purchased a box of very rare and expensive cigars,: then insured them against fire among other things. Within a month having smoked his entire stockpile of these great cigars and without yet having made even his first premium payment on the policy, the lawyer filed a claim against the insurance company. In his claim, the lawyer stated the cigars were lost "in a series of small fires." The insurance company refused to pay, citing the obvious reason: that the man had consumed the cigars in the normal fashion. The lawyer sued .. and won!
Chicago, ILcrossroadstoday.com

Jussie Smollett lawyers get more time to prepare arguments

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Monday granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery. Cook County Judge James Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for Aug. 26. But Linn also...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Know the Law and Lawyer Up

Know the Law with our friend at West, Ylla & Gosney Law Firm. Attorney Will Gosney explains the importance of lawyering up. You can find West, Ylla & Gosney Law Firm at 8 S.W. 89th St. in Oklahoma City. Give them a call at 405-800-8080. You can also check them...
U.S. Politicsgivesendgo.com

Help National File Beat Hillary's Email Lawyers

With your help, Mark Kelly's lawsuit against National File has been dismissed. We fought an uphill battle with no funding, and now Mark Kelly and his campaign have agreed to dismiss the lawsuit filed against National File, which National File believes serves as further evidence that the student dressed as genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler in Mark Kelly's yearbook was none other than the now-sitting U.S. Senator.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Lawyer-Locating Apps

LegalShield, which sells legal services and related products, has introduced a new legal app that is designed to make it easier than ever for people to quickly and easily hire attorneys for a wide array of needs, all from their phone. The upgraded 'LegalShield' mobile app charges less than a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Biden nominates one-time union lawyers for FLRA posts

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has tapped two government officials and former union lawyers to serve at the Federal Labor Relations Authority, who if confirmed by the Senate, will give the three-member panel a Democratic majority and its first general counsel since the Obama administration. Biden on Wednesday said he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy