Sources: Kawhi Leonard re-signing with LA Clippers after opting out of original contract

After opting out of the final year of his contract worth $36 million, Kawhi Leonard is now a highly sought free agent. With Leonard being on virtually every teams wish list, there’s only a select few that he would consider, especially with him wanting to be on a contender and more than likely looking for a max deal. Now that there’s no guarantee Leonard will return to the Clippers as previously expected, it is widely expected that he’ll be meeting with other contenders to weigh his options.