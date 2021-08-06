Jimena weakens to post-tropical low after entering Central Pacific
Jimena, a short-lived tropical storm and depression, weakened into a post-tropical remnant low after entering the Central Pacific today. “Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The post-tropical low will gradually weaken over the next two days and is expected to dissipate on Sunday,” the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said this afternoon in its first and last advisory on the storm.www.staradvertiser.com
