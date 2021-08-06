Highly anticipated 'Immersive Van Gogh' exhibit announces venue, new dates

The hype was real by the time we ascended the stairs of Lighthouse, the former Masonic Temple in Dallas’ historic East Quarter now newly converted into an arts venue. Immersive Van Gogh, with its Starry Night projections and social media-ready promise, has seemingly swept the country in one fell swoop. Here’s Madonna, immersing herself in the New York City exhibit at Pier 36. While I was visiting Los Angeles last weekend, friends were disappointed when the exhibit was abruptly postponed the night before (there was an issue with city permits). Dueling van Gogh exhibitions have even begun rapidly cropping up. Now, it’s our city’s turn to immerse ourselves in sunflowers and stars. Before the exhibit opens to the public on August 7, we got to experience the exhibit in all its lavish glory.