Amid tensions with Iran, Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire for day 3 – 08/06/2021 – world

By Editor
Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe border region between Lebanon and Israel recorded this Friday (6) the third day of clash between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, a fundamentalist group supported by Iran. Israel and Hezbollah are trying to resume the war that lasted a month in 2006 in the same border region of southern Lebanon and have been exchanging fire since Wednesday (4), when a rocket was launched against the Israelis, an act that did not ‘was undertaken by no group. Israel retaliated with artillery and airstrikes, which were retaliated by Hezbollah on Friday.

#Hezbollah#Un Security Council#Israelis#Idf#British#Romanian#Iron Dome#Palestinian#Un Security Council#Iranian
