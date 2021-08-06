Amid tensions with Iran, Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire for day 3 – 08/06/2021 – world

The border region between Lebanon and Israel recorded this Friday (6) the third day of clash between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, a fundamentalist group supported by Iran. Israel and Hezbollah are trying to resume the war that lasted a month in 2006 in the same border region of southern Lebanon and have been exchanging fire since Wednesday (4), when a rocket was launched against the Israelis, an act that did not ‘was undertaken by no group. Israel retaliated with artillery and airstrikes, which were retaliated by Hezbollah on Friday.