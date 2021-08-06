Library Centennial Committee Presents a “Wizard of Oz” Family Block Party Blowout on August 28!. In homage to L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, extremely popular in 1921 when the Pawling Library was founded, the centennial committee of the Pawling Library, in partnership with Pawling Recreation and with library children and teen program coordinators Neena McBaer and Phillip Prout, will host a major summer celebration for community families. Scheduled for Saturday, August 28th from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lakeside Park’s pavilion and the surrounding park area, it promises to be a party to remember with fun and games galore! “The world of Dorothy, Toto, and all of the fantastic creatures of Oz will be at the heart of this year’s event,” offered Ms. McBaer. Mr. Prout added, “The teen community service Library group, ‘Project Do Something,’ will be contributing to the planning and execution of the event. The teen volunteers will be helping with running variations of the games of tag, musical chairs, and more for the younger children. A rainbow mural, made of recyclable materials and fitting with the Wizard of Oz theme, will be completed by the teen volunteers and displayed at the event.”