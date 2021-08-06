Cancel
How realistic on these guys? I know a couple visiting in several weeks

By jms41
 6 days ago

Just wondering how we have 5 open? Storm, Aluma, Mutts but where are two -- BEST2VT 08/06/2021 4:21PM. Rice and Nickel both have a good to great chance of winding up Hokies? -- YBYSAIAHokie 08/06/2021 9:40PM. How realistic on these guys? I know a couple visiting in several weeks

Sports

I think “great guy” might be pushing it.

Breschi is the classic guy you’d like to go have a beer with, and that resonates with many a kid and parent, but he’s also a great salesmen. He was first on board in recruiting middle schoolers which left a bad taste in many a mouth. How he continually gets these top level AAs to be ok with riding the bench or getting recruited over is a mystery to me. There is no reason I can see why UNC has consistently out recruited UVa since his arrival when you looks at the schools and programs. Certainly, Lars is more of an acquired taste, some may even call him high-strung or eccentric, but he seems incredibly genuine. I hope that starts to resonate with more and more kids, especially given, you know, two straight natties. Not saying recent classes were not strong, but seeing programs like Penn State and the like getting more AAs is a bit strange. Dom’s classes up until his last few years were consistently ranked in the top 3. I think Lars can be that can of recruiter without turning into Breschi.
NBA

That was crazy, I remember watching it live too and even the highlights of

It are so surreal. Heard Jermaine O’Neal (so) on with LeBatard recently saying how it’s funny that mlb and nhl have these unspoken rules about violence that people ignore but how bad this looked for the NBA. While I agree with it, the mlb and nhl typically don’t go into the stands. BUT, any fan who throws a cup of beer at a player deserves whatever retribution from either team IMO.
Virginia State

Inside The Numbers: The Virginia Tech Jet Sweep, Part 2

This week we’ll try to get beyond the basic box score stats. For that, we’ll need more data. Here’s what I came up with for all the jet sweeps from 2020. I pulled the stats from multiple sources, so it might not exactly correspond with other stat sheets or even what I had in part one:
Basketball

I think if you look at our roster on paper, we’re probably a bubble team.

However, when you factor in the coaching, system and track record of success, I think we’ll be comfortably in on Selection Sunday. Without seeing how we look yet, I’d be predicting a 6-7 seed. I’m expecting a big leap from Beekman. We really need Shedrick to take a big step forward as well to help replace the rim protection and lob threat that Jay gave us.
Baseball

IMO for BA to be termed very good or great, someone will have to teach

Him proper passing mechanics. Not throwing, passing. Like the baseball distinction between throwing and pitching. BA insists on trusting his admittedly wonderful arm strength by too often throwing flatfooted or off his back foot, trying to muscle the ball into tight windows. I 've seen him do it too often to believe it is a rarity. I hope Hagans sees this and that it is correctable.
College Sports

I’m pretty much done with college football…….

I’ll watch VT and a few other games out of habit but the passion has eroded over time. I’m done with multimillion dollar coaches, lazy rivers and the inevitable end result of NIL and other changes. That said, I don’t begrudge the players anything they can make. I blame the system, the networks, the playoffs, the greed and ultimately the death of the connection to the average fan. I preferred the 70s and 80s. But that’s just me.
Soccer

Thanks

With Lukaku coming, how would that help Pulisic get more playing time. I -- hoos73 08/12/2021 1:54PM. It's too easy to pick a Big 6 team or a front runner, choose -- VOLnHOO 08/12/2021 3:48PM.
NBA

If O’Neal hadn’t slipped on the court on his approach

Artest did punch dude on the way back down even though he didn't realize -- jdubforwahoowa 08/12/2021 3:17PM. Artest had serious anger issues. There's a reason the Bulls ... -- Blah 08/12/2021

