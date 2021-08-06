Maumee nursing facility to close to visitors after positive coronavirus cases
A nursing facility in Maumee will temporarily close its doors to visitors after two employees and one resident tested positive for coronavirus. Elizabeth Scott Community, an assisted living, skilled nursing, and skilled rehabilitation facility in Maumee, will lock down for up to two weeks out of an abundance of caution, said administrator Kim Dunlap. The three individuals who tested positive for the virus were all vaccinated, she said.www.toledoblade.com
