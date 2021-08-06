Cancel
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett duet in the studio for “I Get a Kick Out of You” video

mix929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter their two shows at Radio City Music Hall this week, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have released a new music video for their duet of the Cole Porter-written classic, “I Get a Kick Out of You.”. In the video, the two are seen in the studio trading verses on...

Comments / 0

