Lebanon is going through worst economic crisis in over a century – 08/06/2021 – world

By Editor
Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRania Mustafa’s living room recalls a not-so-distant past, when a modest salary for a security guard in Lebanon paid for air conditioning, stylish furniture, and a flat-screen TV. But as the country’s economic crisis deepened, she lost her job and saw her savings evaporate. Today, she thinks of selling furniture to pay her rent and is struggling to buy food, let alone electricity or a dentist to fix her 10-year-old daughter’s broken molar.

ksusentinel.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najib Mikati
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Crisis#Air Conditioning#The World Bank#Lebanese#Parliament#Arab
