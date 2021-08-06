Lebanon is going through worst economic crisis in over a century – 08/06/2021 – world
Rania Mustafa’s living room recalls a not-so-distant past, when a modest salary for a security guard in Lebanon paid for air conditioning, stylish furniture, and a flat-screen TV. But as the country’s economic crisis deepened, she lost her job and saw her savings evaporate. Today, she thinks of selling furniture to pay her rent and is struggling to buy food, let alone electricity or a dentist to fix her 10-year-old daughter’s broken molar.ksusentinel.com
