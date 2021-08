When Stranger Things hit big in 2016, it was the beginning of one of Netflix’s monster titles, a show that has helped define the streaming service in the minds of many. A top-tier series like this on a broadcast network would have turned into the next Friends or Seinfeld, running 10 years, easy. But streaming services don’t hand out those renewals in that way. (Most shows are lucky to land three seasons, tops.) Instead, they run the show a few seasons, conclude them before they go too far off the rails, and then, sometimes, start spinoffs. So, will there be a Stranger Things spinoff? Executive producer Shawn Levy hinted there are ideas in the works.