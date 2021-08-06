Grapevine police offering bonuses to new 911 call operators as region faces shortage

Grapevine police need 911 call operators, and they’re willing to pay good money for anybody who will take the job. The Grapevine Police Department is offering any qualified candidates up to $1,200 in bonuses for new hires. Anybody who joins the department as a 911 operator will receive $600 upon hire, $300 when they complete their initial probationary period and $300 after completion of a successful one-year period, according to a news release.