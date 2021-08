Iconic clothing brand Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock is performing strong during the reopening phase post-pandemic. The Company has clearly emerged from the pandemic as a stronger and more e-commerce oriented organization. The acceleration of COVID vaccinations should continue to build momentum. The pandemic bolstered its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel mainly through digital channels resulting in a strong recovery and continue strength as brick and mortar stores reopen. Management was able to cut expenses, hoard cash during the pandemic while bolstering its DTC and digital channels on the tails of its 167-year iconic brand awareness to exceed pre-pandemic levels. The shift to casual wear during lockdowns was a large tailwind which investors may fear is coming to an end. Prudent investors who missed the rally last year can look for opportunistic pullbacks to get back into Levi Strauss shares.