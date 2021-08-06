Cancel
Anderson, IN

APD seeks information on injured bicyclist

The Herald Bulletin
 4 days ago
ANDERSON – Investigators with the Anderson Police Department are seeking information about what happened to an bicyclist who was found injured early Friday morning.

According to an incident report, officers were called shortly after midnight to the 1900 block of Central Avenue where they found Kenneth Nipper, 51, of Anderson lying in the road. A crash team was called to the scene, but he was unable to provide a statement.

Nipper was transported to an Anderson hospital before being flown to a hospital in Indianapolis because of the severity of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 765-648-6700.

