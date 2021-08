Russell Westbrook was one of the biggest stars to watch throughout the offseason as fans expected him to request a trade out of Washington. While such a request was never made public, fans ultimately heard about his displeasure in D.C. due to reports that he was going to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers gave up Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell for Westbrook, which turned out to be a fantastic deal for the purple and gold.