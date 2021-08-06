Healing at Peace Park is Saturday

Healing at Peace Park — a free, outdoor event offering group fitness classes, health screenings by the Christian County Health Department, other services and giveaways — will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Peace Park is on East Ninth Street at the railroad tracks.

The event organizer is Hopkinsville native Sherria Hester, who owns the special events company The Surreal Experience. A co-sponsor of Healing at Peace Park is the Nashville-based nonprofit Serving Souls.

Hester said her goal is to “promote the importance of self-care, physically and mentally, and to showcase the resources available to aid in self-care especially during a challenging past 12 months.”